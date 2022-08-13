Stage set for Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time the independence celebrations will see a huge crowd gathering at the event

Armed personnel during the full dress rehearsal for 75th years of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (Independence day) celebration, at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru on August 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time the independence celebrations will see a huge crowd gathering at the event

The stage is set for the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on August 15. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that around 2,400 children from various schools in the city will perform in various cultural events to celebrate.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time the Independence Day celebrations will see a huge crowd gathering at the event. A total of 8,000 seats have been earmarked for the general public, VVIPs, VIPs and special invitees, said City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy and Mr. Giri Nath after the final rehearsal for the event in a joint press conference on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be received by senior officials of the three wings of the armed forces at 8.55 a.m., following which he will hoist the national flag at 9 a.m. He will receive a guard of honour from personnel from Karnataka State Reserve Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, City Armed Reserve, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, traffic police, women police, home guards, traffic wardens, Department of Fire and Emergency Services, and dog squad.

Invitees are not allowed to carry any belongings, including cigarettes, matchboxes, pamphlets, knives, black clothes, food items, cameras, liquor, water bottle, flags, or crackers. “The parade will conclude at 11.20 am. Around 1,700 police personnel will be guarding the event where the public will be allowed to carry only phones, wallets, and handbags for women,” said Mr. Reddy.

“As part of security measures, 100 CCTV cameras and four baggage scanners have been installed. Ambulances and fire tenders will be on standby in case of any emergency,” he added.

The BBMP has also set up mobile toilet facilities and drinking water facilities for the people present on the ground.

Parking restrictions

As an additional security measure, vehicular movement will be prohibited from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Cubbon Road (between B.R.V. Junction and Kamaraj Road Junction). Traffic diversions will be in place during these two and half hours. Motorists cannot park their vehicles on Central Street (Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar bus stand), Cubbon Road (CTO Junction to K.R. Road), or M.G. Road (Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Statue).

The police have arranged for alternate routes for motorists, police officials said. Police have issued different colour pass, which includes white, pink and green colour passes to park vehicles on the ground.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru, Ravikanthe Gowda B.R. requested the general public to use the metro and public transport to avoid traffic congestion in and around the ground.

Idgah maidan event

After the State Government directed the Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North to hoist the national flag and celebrate Independence Day at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet in Bengaluru, the city police commissioner said that the police have made all security arrangements in the ground and if the situation demands, an additional force of police will be deployed.

On Friday, police personnel and students marched to Idgah Maidan as part of the preparation for the Independence Day celebrations. Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Thursday said that Revenue Department owns the Idgah Maidan, and it would decide on allowing any kind of activity, including the Ganesh festival, on August 31.