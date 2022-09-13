Stage set for implementation of NEP in anganwadis

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 13, 2022 19:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) for pre-school in about 20,000 anganwadis for which preparatory work is underway.

Clarifying that anganwadi workers will not be removed post implementation of NEP, Minister for Women and Child Development Halappa Acahar told the Legislative Council on Tuesday that about 20,000 of the total 66,361 anganwadis in the State are manned by workers who have studied PU and above, for whom skill development will be taken up.

Committees formed

Responding to the question by JD(S) member Govindaraj, the Minister said that six committees have been formed to evolve curriculum and other related aspects of education in anganwadis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Govindaraj asked the government if it was ready to implement NEP at anganwadis, and sought to know if all facilities as listed out by NEP will be made available.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

When the JD(S) member pointed out that it would be difficult to upgrade skills among the anganwadi workers many of whom are above 48 years of age and deploy them to work, the Minister acknowledged the problem, and said skilling process will be taken up soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app