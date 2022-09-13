Stage set for implementation of NEP in anganwadis

The State government will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) for pre-school in about 20,000 anganwadis for which preparatory work is underway.

Clarifying that anganwadi workers will not be removed post implementation of NEP, Minister for Women and Child Development Halappa Acahar told the Legislative Council on Tuesday that about 20,000 of the total 66,361 anganwadis in the State are manned by workers who have studied PU and above, for whom skill development will be taken up.

Committees formed

Responding to the question by JD(S) member Govindaraj, the Minister said that six committees have been formed to evolve curriculum and other related aspects of education in anganwadis.

Earlier, Mr. Govindaraj asked the government if it was ready to implement NEP at anganwadis, and sought to know if all facilities as listed out by NEP will be made available.

When the JD(S) member pointed out that it would be difficult to upgrade skills among the anganwadi workers many of whom are above 48 years of age and deploy them to work, the Minister acknowledged the problem, and said skilling process will be taken up soon.