Stage set for election to North-East Graduates’ constituency of Legislative Council

With the Election Commission of India finishing final preparations, the stage is set for the elections to the Karnataka North-East Graduates’ constituency of the Legislative Council on June 3.

As per the details provided by Krishna Bajpai, Regional Commissioner of the Kalaburagi Division and Returning Officer for the constituency, the constituency has 1,56,623 eligible voters (99,121 male, 57,483 female, and 19 others) in the final electoral rolls. As many as 195 polling stations (160 main and 35 additional) are established across the constituency spread over Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, and Vijayanagara districts and 19 candidates are in the fray.

“Electronic voting machines (EVMs) are normally used in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, conventional ballot papers are used in this election to facilitate preferential votes. The preferential votes can be marked using only the violet sketch pen supplied at the polling station. Using any other pen or maker will invalidate the ballot paper. The NOTA (None of the Above) option is not printed on the ballot paper as it does not apply to this election,” Mr. Bajpai said appealing to the voters to read and understand the correct way to cast their votes and the reasons leading to the invalidation of votes by following the details published on the Regional Commissioner’s website (www.rcgulbarga.gov.in).

Mr. Bajpai said that under Section 135(C) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, dry day has been declared in the constituency covering the seven districts for 56 hours between 4 p.m. on June 1 and midnight on June 3. Ban orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code would be imposed in a 100-metre radius of each polling station to ensure free and fair elections and maintain law and order, he added.

Appealing to voters to go to the designated polling station and exercise their franchise, Mr. Bajpai said the polling process would start at 8 a.m. on June 3 and end at 4 p.m.

“To help voters search their polling stations, and their addresses and give the details of their entry in the electoral roll such as serial number and part number, we have established a centralised toll-free helpline (1950). In addition, we have opened four more helplines (08472-224461/ 224462/ 224463/ 224464) at the office of the Regional Commissioner to help the voters and the public in general to air their grievances. People can use these numbers to raise their concerns,” Mr. Bajpai said.

The Returning Officer said that the each voter would be marked with an indelible ink on his or her right pointer finger.

