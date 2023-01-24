ADVERTISEMENT

Stage set for DAKSH career guidance fest on Jan. 27 and 28

January 24, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

With an aim of helping students, stepping out of pre-university, to make informed choices about their higher education and career tracks, Christ (Deemed to be University) is back with its annual education and career guidance fest DAKSH, at Christ University Central Campus, Hosur Road, Bengaluru, on January 27 and 28.

Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., DAKSH will showcase prospective students the available range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral opportunities, and their career prospects, with additional insights from industry experts and career counsellors.

Christ University’s Bangalore Central Campus on Hosur Road will host the inaugural educational fair DAKSH from 10 a.m. on Friday. The guest speaker line-up includes Union Minister Piyush Goyal, principal architect of KlimArt, Dr. Sujit Kumar, CEO of Global Insights Policy Arpit Chaturvedi, founding director of Science Gallery Dr. Jahnavi Phalkey and many more.

The annual education and career fair is a collaborative and comprehensive effort of the Student Council and the university for the benefit of the general student community. The council is a body that aims to enhance the student experience on campus and spread educational literacy to different members of our society through DAKSH.

“Accord”, an Android app developed by the Student Council helps in easing the process of registrations during DAKSH. Further, the ones who wish to visit online could do so on January 28. Visitors can engage with the student community and faculty from the respective streams and understand the challenges and possibilities each domain presents.

ADVERTISEMENT

