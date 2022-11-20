Stage debut of Tipu’s play amidst heavy police security at Rangayana

November 20, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Rangayana director Addanda C. Cariappa (left) ushers former director C. Basavalingaiah to the auditorium after he was stopped by the police from entering the premises, in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The play Tipu’s Real Dreams, which is embroiled in controversy for alleged distortion of history and demonising the 18th century ruler, made its stage debut at Rangayana on Sunday amidst heavy police security.

The play is written by Rangayana director Addanda C. Cariappa who has stated that it is based on letters of Tipu Sultan which are preserved in the British Library and has been translated into Kannada by Chidananda Murthy. The controversy stems from the statements of Mr. Cariappa that the play will ‘’unmask’’ the ‘’true nature’’ of the ruler who, Mr. Cariappa alleged, has been glorified in history books.

This created a political storm with Tanvir Sait, MLA, and other leaders threatening to approach the court to bring a stay on the play on the grounds that not only was the ruler being demonised but a community was being vilified.

The entry to Bhoomigeetha where the play was staged has a capacity to accommodate about 250 people but there appeared to be more number of police to thwart any untoward incident.

The former Rangayana Director C. Basavalingaiah and journalist T. Gururaj, who has authored a book on Tipu, were prevented from entering the Rangayana premises though they had purchased tickets to view the play.

The police said they had information that the two would interrupt the play and stage a protest and hence were being denied entry. This led to a war of words and both sat on a dharna. The police relented after taking an assurance that they would not cause any disruption. Mr. Basavalingaiah complained to Mr. Cariappa who welcomed him and ushered him to the auditorium.

Meanwhile, sources said that a group of lawyers close to Rangayana director have already filed a caveat to pre-empt the critics of the play from bringing a stay.

CONNECT WITH US