Staffers of aided educational institutions withdraw stir

February 26, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

After two retired teachers ended their lives and another one is under treatment following a suicide attempt, the Karnataka State Aided School, Colleges Pension Deprived Employees Association, which had been protesting for the last 141 days in the city, temporarily withdrew its stir on Sunday.

The move also comes after the State government promised a meeting on March 2 to review the demands of the association, though an appointment with the Chief Minister to discuss the same has not materialised.

Teachers from aided educational institutions have been demanding that they be included in the pension scheme. There are over 10,000 such teachers demanding inclusion.

The association, which had launched a protest at Freedom Park here, had not received any response from the government until two retired teachers ended their lives. On February 22, a retired teacher from Sindhanur ended his life on the railway tracks at Malleswaram leaving behind a death note in which he blamed lack of pension for his financial woes. The next day, two retired teachers attempted suicide near Freedom Park and one of them died a day later. The other teacher is under treatment. “The lack of response from the government for over 140 days has left several protesters frustrated and depressed,” said J. Hanumanthappa, president of the association. He added that three others had died of a heart attack during the protest.

The association has been waging a long legal battle over the issue and it hit a stalemate in 2014. “Though we won a case in the Supreme Court in 2013, the government brought in ‘The Karnataka Private Aided Educational Institutions Employees (Regulation of Pay, Pension and other Benefits) Act, 2014, with effect from February 12, 2014, which again denied us our rights. While a single judge of the Karnataka High Court quashed this Act, a Division Bench stayed the same in 2014 and the case hasn’t moved forward since,” Mr. Hanumanthappa said.

“The government has convened a meeting to discuss our demands on March 2. We will wait to see how it responds. We will relaunch our agitation if our demands are not met and continue our legal fight for the same,” he said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)