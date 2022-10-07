Staff Selection Committee notifies exams only in Hindi and English, draws ire

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 07, 2022 22:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) notified that the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 will be conducted only in English and Hindi, Kannada activists have protested the decision and demanded that the exams be held in regional languages as well.

Joining the demand on Friday, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said the BJP-led Central government is working towards suppressing regional languages. “Selected candidates can be deputed to any State. There is no option to attempt the exam in Kannada or any other regional language. Do we need more proof for Hindi imposition and language discrimination?” he questioned while adding that it appears that the Central government was building a tomb for the three-language policy, he said in a statement. He also demanded that only Kannadigas who attempt the exam in Kannada be posted in Karnataka, so that the people of the State could avail themselves of government services in their language.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah within two days urging them to withdraw the order.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kannada organisations in the State are planning to hold a protest against the Union government’s decision. “The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations will soon launch a protest against the circular. Already we are asking our political leaders on Twitter to speak against the circular, which adversely impacts aspirants in Karnataka,” said Arun Javgal, organising secretary, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Kannada
test/examination

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app