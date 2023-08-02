Staff bid farewell to Kuvempu University VC Veerabhadrappa

August 02, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Shivamogga

The teaching and non-teaching staff of Kuvempu University bid farewell to Vice Chancellor Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa, who completed his four-year term, on Tuesday, August 1.

Addressing the staff, Mr. Veerabhadrappa thanked the teaching staff and non-teaching staff for their cooperation during his tenure. The university could secure a good ranking at the national level because of its competent teachers and research scholars.

Many learned professors have retired in recent years. If the government gave permission to fill the vacancies, the university could continue the tradition of academic excellence. He also thanked the people’s representatives of Shivamogga district for their cooperation.

Registrar Prof. P. Kannan, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Naveen Kumar, and others spoke on the occasion. The university staff felicitated Veerabhadrappa. His wife, Chethana, and daughter, Akanksha were present.

