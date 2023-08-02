ADVERTISEMENT

Staff bid farewell to Kuvempu University VC Veerabhadrappa

August 02, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Kuvempu University Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa was felicitated by the university staff on Tuesday, as his four-year-term ends. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The teaching and non-teaching staff of Kuvempu University bid farewell to Vice Chancellor Prof. B.P. Veerabhadrappa, who completed his four-year term, on Tuesday, August 1.

Addressing the staff, Mr. Veerabhadrappa thanked the teaching staff and non-teaching staff for their cooperation during his tenure. The university could secure a good ranking at the national level because of its competent teachers and research scholars.

Many learned professors have retired in recent years. If the government gave permission to fill the vacancies, the university could continue the tradition of academic excellence. He also thanked the people’s representatives of Shivamogga district for their cooperation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Registrar Prof. P. Kannan, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Naveen Kumar, and others spoke on the occasion. The university staff felicitated Veerabhadrappa. His wife, Chethana, and daughter, Akanksha were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US