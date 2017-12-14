Stabbing incident leads to prohibitory orders in Honnavar taluk

Uttara Kannada district, which was otherwise returning to normality after series of violent protests, has witnessed a stabbing incident in Honnavar taluk resulting in injuries to a high school girl, forcing the district administration to impose prohibitory orders.

The stabbing incident took place at Magodu on Thursday morning. Two assailants who had covered their faces tried to stab 9th Class student Kavya Shekhar Naik. However Kavya managed to escaped without grievous injuries.

She was immediately rushed to Government Hospital in Honnavar, where she is being treated. Hospital authorities told mediapersons that the girl had suffered injuries on both hands.

Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada S.S. Nakul and Superintendent of Police Vinayak Patil immediately rushed to Honnavar and spoke to the girl. They reportedly sought details from her about the assailants.

Prohibitory orders

The incident led to imposition of prohibitory orders in the entire taluk till 11 a.m. of Friday.

Superintendent of Police Vinayak Patil told The Hindu that the incident was being investigated. On whether the incident was related to the communal tension, Mr. Patil said he would be able to comment on it only after the probe ended.

Meanwhile, Honnavar, Kumta, and Sirsi, which witnessed violent protests and vandalism, have returned to normality, but a huge posse of police continue to monitor the trouble-hit areas.

Mr. Patil said barring the stabbing incident, no untoward incident had been reported in the last 24 hours and they were keeping a strict vigil to maintain peace in the coastal district. Four more people have been arrested by the police in connection with rioting in Sirsi on Tuesday.