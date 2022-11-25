St. Xavier’s and St. Paul’s emerge winners in football tournament

November 25, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Belagavi

St. Xavier’s High School girls football team won the girls trophy and St. Paul’s High School boys team won the boys trophy in the Fr. Jacob Memorial Football Tournament.

The runners-up were St. Joseph’s Convent High School girls team and KLS High School boys team, respectively.

The high school level tournament was held on St. Paul’s PU College Grounds in Belagavi.

As many as 14 boys teams and seven girls teams participated in the tournament.

Footballer Victor Pereira and writer Louis Rodrigues gave away the prizes.

Manager of St. Paul’s Group Fr. Ronnie D’Souza, George Rodrigues, Vijay Redekar and Fr. Elwin Cardozo were present.