St. Paul’s High School to hold literary and cultural festival

September 24, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Belagavi

St. Paul’s High School will hold the KRONOS 2K23, a literary and cultural festival, on the school campus in Belagavi on October 30 and 31.

Over 1,000 students from nearly 30 schools in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa will participate. The theme of this event is “Transcending Beyond Cosmic Contemplation”.

Event coordinator Savio Martins said that the event has been named after Kronos, God of Gods and ultimate winner, as per Greek mythology.

The festival is being organised by the students, for the students, he said.

The first such festival was held in 2012 under the guidance and direction of the former principal and present provincial of the Jesuits of Goa Province Roland Coelho SJ, who is also an alumnus of the school.

Till now, eight editions have been held in the school that is 167 years old. It was not held since 2019 due to COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Principal Rev. Fr. Savio Abreau said that the student cabinet of the school will organise the festival.

Student cabinet members Sushildev Rane, Uziel Fernandes and Mohammed Munshi spoke. They said that there will be 11 events such as dance, singing, master and miss, and others where students can showcase their talents and win attractive prizes and trophies.

Vice-principal Fr. Sebastian Pereira said that the event aspires to provide a stage for a range of talents to ignite the skills of the participants.