St. Joseph’s University files cheating complaint after imposters collect ‘fees’ from students

Published - May 30, 2024 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Registrar of St. Joseph’s University has filed a complaint with the Ashoknagar police against unidentified persons, posing as university board members were cheating students on the pretext of helping them with placement and internship.

Based on the complaint by Melwin Oliver Colaso, the police registered a case of cheating under the IT Act against the unknown persons on Wednesday for further investigation.

According to the complaint, the accused, posing as university board members, created a WhatsApp group in the name of the university and contacted final year students offering placement and internship. The accused had charged ₹1,000 towards fee from each student .

When the management came to know about this, they tried to contact the accused, but the accused started to threaten the senior faculty members, board members, the Vice-Chancellor, and director .

The accused were also making baseless allegations against the faculty members and tarnishing the reputation of the university, the complainant said .

