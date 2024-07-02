ST corporation scam: BJP to lay siege to CM’s residence seeking his resignation

The BJP is set to lay siege to the official residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday demanding his resignation in connection with financial irregularities in Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation. The protest will be spearheaded by BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok.

Announcing a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Mr. Ashok alleged that there was direct involvement of Mr. Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, in the the corporation’s irregularities.

Referring to the resignation of Minister B. Nagendra in connection with financial irregularities to the tune of ₹187 crore in the corporation, Mr. Ashok said Mr. Nagendra was only a small part of the scam while Mr. Siddaramaiah had a direct role.

He alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah had tried to transfer the money to the Congress Central leaders fearing that he may have to give up his post to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Vijayendra seeks Rahul’s apology

Meanwhile addressing a separate press conference in Bengaluru, Mr. Vijayendra demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tender a public apology to Hindus for “hurting” their sentiments by calling them violent.

Accusing the Congress leaders of pursuing “anti-Hindu politics”, he maintained that Mr. Rahul’s remarks were only a continuation of the attitude of his party.

State executive on Thursday

The BJP is set to hold a special State executive in Bengaluru on July 4 in which the party will analyse the reasons for its defeat in the nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka, among other issues.

According to BJP State general secretary Nandish Reddy, the defeated candidates, party functionaries concerned, and MLAs as well as former MLAs of these constituencies would be present.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the executive in which party’s poll in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal will also participate. As many as 1,745 delegates have been invited to attend the executive, which would be held at the Bengaluru Palace Grounds, he noted.

