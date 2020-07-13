ST benefits: Pratap Simha hits out at officials for ‘confusion’

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has hit out at the officials of Social Welfare Department in the State for creating confusion over the issue of extending Scheduled Tribe benefits to Talawara and Parivara communities.
Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, he said officials had listed Talawara and Parivara in Category 1 even though the State government had issued a circular after the Centre cleared the inclusion of the two communities in the list of STs.
A large number of people belonging to the two communities have been denied the benefits of ST just when they needed them for securing reservation benefits in educational institutions. The members of the two communities have been denied the benefit after Principal Secretary to the Department of Social Welfare wrote a letter to the head of Atal Janasnehi Kendra, Mr. Simha said.
He also criticised the “unnecessary confusion” sought to be created by certain organisations in North Karnataka districts of Kalaburagi and Vijayapura that submitted memoranda opposing the inclusion of the two communities in the list of STs. He said the efforts were “politically motivated”.
Mr. Simha said he had already brought the matter to the notice of Minister for Social Welfare Govind Karjol and would appeal to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to immediately intervene in the matter and ensure that the two communities were given the benefits they deserved.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath