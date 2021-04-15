Karnataka

St. Antony’s Church marks centenary year

St. Antony’s Church in Sasthan in Udupi district.  

St. Antony’s Church, Sasthan in Udupi district, marked its centenary celebration on Wednesday with a thanksgiving mass and felicitation programme. The mass was concelebrated by Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi, with Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru, and others.

Mr. Saldanha said, “Jubilee means year of freedom. It is not just an outside celebration it involves internal purity also. We need to live the faith which was sowed years ago,” he said and also released the prayer book published in memory of centenary celebration.

Mr. Lobo released a hymn book on the occasion. Soon after the mass, a felicitation programme was organized.

