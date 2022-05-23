SSLC topper in Bidar receives admiration

Sushmitha D. Gadge, a student from Vidya Bharati Public School at Bhalki in Bidar district, has received widespread admiration in the district for her remarkable achievement of emerging one of the toppers in the SSLC examination. Sushmitha had secured 625 marks out of 625 to share the top slot with others in the State Rank grind.

Rohit Vairage, the president of the institution, said that 37 of the total of 44 students in the school had passed the SSLC examination with distinction including 18 students who had scored over 95%.

“It is a great achievement. On behalf of the institution’s management, the principal and the teaching and non-teaching faculty, I congratulate the achievers for their feat. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours. It is also a great encouragement for the school which is working to positively transform the educational scenario in the rural area,” Mr. Vairage said.