SSLC timetable revised to accommodate Mahavir Jayanti holiday

January 18, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board on Wednesday published a revised timetable for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination with a minor change to accommodate the holiday on Mahavir Jayanti.

While the exam will be held from March 31 to April 15 as announced earlier, Mathematics and Sociology exams, which were scheduled to be held on April 4, will now be held on April 3.

Gopalakrishna H.N., director (exams), Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, said the earlier published timetable had been revised as April 4 is a government holiday.

The rest of the timetable remains the same.

