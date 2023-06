June 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The results of the SSLC supplementary examinations will be declared on June 30, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced on Thursday.

“The supplementary exams for SSLC were conducted between June 12 and June 19. The evaluation of all the subject papers is completed and the results can be checked on the official website on June 30 after 11 a.m.,” said H. N. Gopalakrishna, Director (examinations) in a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT