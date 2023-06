June 29, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The results of the SSLC supplementary examinations will be declared on June 30, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced on Thursday.

“The supplementary exams for SSLC were conducted between June 12 and June 19. The evaluation of all the subject papers is completed and the results can be checked on the official website on June 30 after 11 a.m.,” said H. N. Gopalakrishna, Director (examinations) in a press release.