SSLC supplementary exam from June 27

SSLC supplementary examination will begin on Monday in 423 centres across the State.

A total of 94,649 candidates, including 63,636 boys and 31,283 girls, have enrolled themselves for this examination.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has made it compulsory to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) both inside and outside the examination hall. The board has also made it mandatory to instal CCTV cameras in all the examination centre.

The exam will start with the Science paper.

The examination will be on till July 4. The evaluation of answer scripts will be held in 28 centres in the select five districts of the State. The board will announce the SSLC supplementary exam results in the first week of August.