SSLC students tell Education Minister to conduct exam

Suresh Kumar visits schools, PU colleges in Chamarajanagar district for interaction

Many students of SSLC and second PU on Tuesday urged Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar to conduct examinations as they were gearing up for the final assessment with the reopening of the schools and colleges since the beginning of this month.

The response came when the Minister went around various schools and PU colleges in Chamarajnagar district to interact with the students on the government’s decision and to elicit their opinions/suggestions. Mr Kumar got satisfying replies from the students to many of his questions with regard to their studies and classes.

When Mr. Kumar, who is also the Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district, asked the students whether they wanted to remain in their homes for some more time, they replied: “It would have been nice if the schools had begun much before. We are happy that the schools have finally commenced.”

The Minister said the government was keen to reopen the schools but the COVID-19 pandemic “did not let us to take the call” since the students’ health was also equally important besides their academics.

When Mr. Kumar asked the SSLC students how it would be if they are passed without an examination, the students replied in the negative and said they are determined to write the examination.

In reply to another question on why should the examination be conducted, the students said, “Without the examination, it would be like seeing the meritorious and non-meritorious students on the same benchmark. Without the examination, the talent of the students will not be known. We should know our aptitude and where we stand. It will be satisfying if the marks are awarded based on our performance in the examination.”

The students clapped when the Minister said that the SSLC examination had been scheduled in June and wished them all success along with an advice to them to study well and bring happiness to their parents by doing well in the examination. “We resolved to conduct the examination last year for SSLC and PU amidst the pandemic though other States desisted from conducting the examination. This was to ensure that the students get marks as per their ability,” he said.

“Please conduct the examination sir. We shall be ready by the time the examination approaches,” the students replied.

The Minister said last year’s SSLC examination brought forth many exemplary talents with many children coming from economically poorer sections scoring well. “We got to know their talents because we conducted the examination. Without the exam, we wouldn’t have known these hidden talents. Do well in your studies and come out with the flying colours,” he advised.

During interaction with PU II students, the students thanked the Minister for downsizing the syllabus as there was shortage of time to make preparations for the examination.

In reply to another question from the Minister on whether they were scared of coming to the college with the pandemic still not over yet, the students said they have taken all precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. “All these measures have instilled confidence in us and we are happily coming to the college. We too have instilled confidence among our parents on the safety measures in place in the colleges.”

The Minister advised the students not to neglect their health and safety measures as their health was important to the government.

Later, the Minister inspected the safety measures in place in schools and colleges.