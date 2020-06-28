SSLC student from Udupi tests positive for COVID-19

MANGALURU

28 June 2020 22:10 IST

A 15-year-old class 10 student from Padubidri in Udupi district tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. She will write the remaining papers of the SSLC examination as a fresher in the supplementary exam.

Sheshashayana K., Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Udupi, said throat swab samples of the student were tested after her father tested positive on Saturday. The samples were taken after she returned home after writing the mathematics exam. On Sunday, her results came back positive.

Mr. Sheshashayana said the room in which the student wrote the exam has been closed after sanitisation. The other students who were in that room will write their science paper on Monday in another room. As each student was seated by maintaining adequate distance, there was little chance of infection spread, said officials. However, the students will be under observation.

