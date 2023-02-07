SSLC student found dead in hostel

February 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 15-year-old SSLC student ended his life at his hostel room at Indira Gandhi Residential School Boys Hostel at Dasarwadi village of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district on Monday.

A tense situation prevailed on the hostel campus after a large number of the student’s family members gathered outside the hostel and staged a protest in the evening They held the school authorities responsible for the incident and demanded a probe into it.

The deceased has been identified as Pavan Nagappa.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother Mahadevi lodged a complaint at the Mudabi Police Station, expressing the suspicion that her son was murdered.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)