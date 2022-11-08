SSLC student ends life after being scolded by teacher for copying in test

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 08, 2022 22:30 IST

A 16-year-old boy jumped from the terrace of a 14-storey residential apartment in Nagawara, while people looked on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 p.m. Moin Khan, an SSLC student at a private school, was the only son of Mohammed Noor and Nouhera.

On Tuesday, he was caught by his teacher while trying to copy in a class test and was reprimanded and sent out as punishment. Depressed, Moin managed to sneak out of the school campus and came to the apartment close to his house.

He climbed up the terrace of the building and jumped as residents watched helplessly. He held the parapet wall for a few seconds and while a resident ran to help, he fell to the ground. The incident was captured on a mobile phone, which later went viral.

Moin was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The police managed to contact the school and alerted the parents. The parents have filed a case with the Sampigehalli police accusing the school management of negligence for letting the boy out during the school hours and also accused the teacher for abetting suicide .

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani at 104 for help).

