SSLC student collapses, dies in exam centre

Cause of death is yet to be ascertained

March 28, 2022 20:40 IST

A SSLC student died after collapsing in the examination centre in T. Narsipur near here on Monday.

Anushree, 16, was rushed to the Government hospital soon after she collapsed at Vidyodaya Educational Institution, which was her examination centre. But, the doctors declared her dead.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Mysuru, Ramachandra Raje Urs, who rushed to T. Narsipur after hearing the news, said the cause of death was yet to be ascertained. The body was brought to Mysuru for post-mortem.

Anushree was a resident of Akkuru village and a student of Government High School in Madapura.

According to officials, the student had confused her room in the examination centre and began writing the examination in a different room. A couple of minutes after she started writing the examination, the invigilator identified the mistake. “She had started writing the examination in a different room in the same centre. But, she was taken to the room allotted for her number as soon as the mistake was identified,” said an official.

She collapsed in the centre and was taken to the hospital by the teachers and staff.

Officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said the girl did not have any medical history. “The cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is submitted. But, sometimes death can also occur due to shock,” the official added.