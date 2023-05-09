SSLC results: Twin city students do well

May 09, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The students of twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad have done well in the SSLC examinations, the results of which were announced on Monday.

Balaji Naik of St. Michael’s High School Hubballi and Sanjana Angadi of Mallasajjana English Medium School, Dharwad, have shared the top position for Dharwad district by scoring 621 out of 625 marks.

Sahana Pattar of KLE’s M.R. Sakhare High School, Hubballi; Sachi Hongalmath of JSS High School, Vidyagiri, Dharwad; Ayush Joglekar and Rohan Chivate of KE Board’s High School, Dharwad, and Srujana Bangarimath of Navanagar Rotar School, Hubballi, are in the second position with 620 marks each.

Diya Kathare of Dr. G.V. Joshi Rotary School, Hubballi, Vinod Halakatti of Sri Adichunchanagiri School, Dharwad; Aman Afzal Ahmed Khan of Pavan High School, Dharwad, and Vaishnavi Shingannavar of Government Adarsh Vidyalaya, Dharwad, have bagged the third position with 619 marks each.

SBI Officers Association School has recorded 100% result with Adarsh Pujar topping the school with 98.08%. Two other students scored above 600.

Chetan Public School, Hubballi, recorded 100% result and Daivik Manakame topped here with 98.72% marks. In all, 17 students scored above 600.

Shantiniketan English Medium School, Hubballi, secured 100% results with Chandana Jain topping the school with 94% marks.

In KLE Society’s M.R. Sakhare (State) School, Hubballi, four more students scored above 600 marks.

Apoorva Adi with 97.92% marks has topped Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Hubballi. Four other students have scored above 600 marks.

JK English Medium School has recorded 98% passing percentage with five students scoring above 600 marks. Sanjana K. has topped the school with 98.56%. (616).

Sejal Gayakwad has topped Nirmala Thakkar English Medium High School by scoring 98.24% and six students scored above 600 marks.

In Basavaraddi English Medium School, Vijayalaxmi I. Talawar has topped the school with 97% marks.

In Shantisadan High School, Dharwad, Zaveriya Naikwadi topped with 97.76% marks. Three others scored above 600.

In RNS Vidyaniketan School, Hubballi, Karthik Ekbote scored 98.40% to top the school. Another student scored above 600 marks.

At Benka Vidyamandir, Hubballi, Shreyas Navalgund topped the school with 98.24% marks. Two others scored above 600.

Supriya Baligar with 97.92% has topped Oriental Public school in Hubballi.

