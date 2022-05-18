SSLC results to be out on May 19

Results of the SSLC examination will be announced on Thursday, May 19, at 12.30 p.m.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh will announce the results. The results will be uploaded and available on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board website www.kseeb.kar.nic.in as well as on https://karresults.nic.in/

Students will receive messages on their registered mobile numbers. The board will also send the results to the schools’ login IDs.

This year, 8.73 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was held from March 28 to April 11 across the State.