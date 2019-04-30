SSLC results to be announced today

Results of the SSLC examination will be out on Tuesday. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results at noon. The annual exam was held from March 21 to April 4 this year.

A KSEEB release said that the Principal Secretary of Primary and Secondary Education will hold a press meet on Tuesday at 12 p.m and thereafter results will be made available online.

Students can view the results on www.kseeb.kar.nic.in and www.karresults.nic.in. School authorities have been directed by the department to display the results of the respective schools at 3 p.m on Tuesday.

A total of 8.41 lakh students had appeared for the exams this year. The results are being announced earlier this year due to online porting of marks. The evaluators keyed in the marks online this time instead of on OMR sheets this time.