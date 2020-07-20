SSLC results in August first week

Class X results of the State board exams will be announced in the first week of August, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said on Monday.

The Minister inspected several valuation centres in the city and was later speaking to mediapersons. “Of the 220 valuation centres, work has been completed in 120 centres and in the next 10 days valuation will be completed in all centres, results tabulated and we are working towards announcing results in the first week of August.”

The Minister also said all precautionary measures were being taken at valuation centres to ensure there is no spread of infection. “In Bengaluru, only 45% of the valuators are attending valuation due to lockdown,” he added.