SSLC results: highest pass percentage in 10 years, 145 students score full marks

The highest recorded pass percentage in 10 years in a full-fledged SSLC examination was recorded for the 2021-22 academic year. The pass percentage for the SSLC results, announced on Thursday, stood at 85.63. In addition, for the first time in the history of the State, as many as 145 students scored 625 out of 625 marks.

During the previous academic year, due to COVID-19, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board had conducted Multiple Choice Question model examination for 40 marks and passed all the students except one who did not appear for the examination, due to which the pass percentage was 99.99. In the academic year 2019-20, it was 72.42 %.

As is the usual trend, this year too, the pass percentage of girls was higher. Of the total 8,73,859 students who registered for the examination, 8,53,436 appeared. Of these, 3,52,752 boys (86.34%) and 3,68,579 girls (92.44%) passed, taking the total to 7,30,881 (85.63%).

As for the school-wise results, government schools clocked 88%, while aided schools recorded 87.84%, and unaided 92.29%.