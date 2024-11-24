SSLC question paper in Karnataka to have new format 

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced significant changes to the SSLC annual exam question paper format for the academic year 2024-25 and released a blueprint outlining these revisions. The last such change was in 2019-20.

Theme-based mark distribution

Marks will now be allocated based on themes rather than individual chapters, with a focus on key concepts. KSEAB said this approach was designed to improve qualitative learning and reduce reliance on rote memorisation. For instance, themes in language papers may include prose, poetry, and grammar, while core subject papers may encompass units combining multiple lessons.

The board has also reintroduced an older system where the weightage of marks is based on learning objectives, like remembering: 20%, understanding: 40% and application: 20%.

Additionally, 15% of the marks will be reserved for skills such as drawing diagrams, and 5% for higher-order thinking questions.

“This method ensures equal importance is given to all chapters during teaching and learning. Teachers and students can move away from the practice of preparing for exams solely based on chapter-wise marks allocation. While specific marks are not assigned to individual chapters, clear weightage is given to relevant themes. This approach guarantees comprehensive practice for each chapter and allows for diverse question types in the exams,” the blueprint stated.

Increase in descriptive questions

Key changes are the reduction in the number of one-mark and two-mark questions, increasing three-mark and four-mark questions and introduction of one five-mark question.

“When there are too many one-mark questions, students often guess the answers, but questions that require descriptive answers encourage students to think critically, write extensively, and improve their expression skills,” the blueprint said.

The first language question paper will consist of 45 questions, while subject papers will have 38 questions. Some three-mark, four-mark, and five-mark questions may have sub-questions. As in previous years, internal choice questions, worth a total of 20 marks, will also be included. These choices will align with the same themes and chapters as the primary questions.

Consistent difficulty level

KSEAB clarified that the overall difficulty level of the question papers remains unchanged. Marks will continue to be distributed as follows: Easy and very easy questions: 30%; average-level questions: 50%; difficult questions: 20%.

“The number of application-based questions is more due to the theme-based marking system. However, students can still achieve a first-class score with reasonable effort. Those aiming for full marks will need to study the entire syllabus comprehensively,” said a vice principal of a Karnataka Public School in Bengaluru.

“Question papers should encourage students to analyze data, draw comparisons, consolidate concepts, and make informed decisions. By enhancing the quality of question papers in alignment with learning and evaluation processes, significant improvements in teaching and learning outcomes can be achieved,” KSEAB stated.