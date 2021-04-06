SSLC, PU exams as scheduled

The State government has no plans to cancel examinations for SSLC and PU. These examinations will be held as per strict health protocols, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said in Dharwad on Tuesday. He said that the examination centres for SSLC and PU will be student-safety zones. “We will take all precautionary measures,” he said, after a meeting with officials of North Karnataka region.

SSLC examination will be held from June 21 to July 5 and the II PU examination will be held from May 24 to June 16.

He spoke to Education Department officers from Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada and Sirsi educational districts. There will be no compromise in maintaining sanctity of the examinations, while protecting the health of candidates and staff on examination duty, he said.

Arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing in examination halls, and masks and sanitisers will be supplied to students and staff. In addition, room invigilators and other staff will be provided hand gloves, the Minister said.

The SOP prescribed by the Health Department will be followed strictly, the Minister said and added that only 18 students will be seated in each hall.

A total of 8,75,798 students will appear for the SSLC examination. Last year, 8,48,203 candidates had appeared for the examination.

In Belagavi division comprising Dharwad, Belagavi, Chikkodi, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Sirsi, Vijaypura and Bagalkot educational districts, 2,42,070 candidates have registered for SSLC examination this year and the examinations will be held in 787 centres.

Since offline classes for SSLC commenced in January, the syllabus was reduced to 70% for this year’s examination. Most of the schools have completed 85% of the reduced syllabus. Lessons beamed on Doordarshan’s Chandana channel under Samveda programme were viewed by 1.94 lakh students, he said.