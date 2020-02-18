SSLC preparatory exam question paper leaked

Bengaluru

18 February 2020 21:24 IST

The class 10 preparatory mathematics paper was circulated on WhatsApp on Tuesday morning moments after the examination began.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has lodged a police complaint.

A senior official of the department said they hope to identify those responsible for the paper leakage within two days. “We will take strict action against them as per the board rules. Examination frauds or malpractice can lead to three to six years imprisonment. We have taken the issue seriously and are investigating it,” the official said.

Advertising

Advertising

A circular issued by the board on Tuesday said people behind the exam malpractice will be sent to preventive custody before the commencement of the final examination. It has also directed the heads of all schools and officials concerned to be vigilant.