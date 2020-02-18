SSLC preparatory exam question paper leaked

The class 10 preparatory mathematics paper was circulated on WhatsApp on Tuesday morning moments after the examination began.
Taking cognizance of the issue, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has lodged a police complaint.
A senior official of the department said they hope to identify those responsible for the paper leakage within two days. “We will take strict action against them as per the board rules. Examination frauds or malpractice can lead to three to six years imprisonment. We have taken the issue seriously and are investigating it,” the official said.
A circular issued by the board on Tuesday said people behind the exam malpractice will be sent to preventive custody before the commencement of the final examination. It has also directed the heads of all schools and officials concerned to be vigilant.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.