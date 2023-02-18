SSLC preparatory exam from February 27

February 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The preparatory examination for SSLC students will be held from February 27 to March 4, across Karnataka.

This year, the exam will be conducted at the taluk level and the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will upload the question papers to the Block Education Officers’ login. This year, for the first time, the government ordered that a fee of ₹60 should be collected from Class X students towards the expense of conducting the exam. However, after drawing criticism from educationists and parents, the government reduced the fee by ₹10.

Preparatory exam timetable

27/2/2023, Monday First Language — Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit 28/2/2023, Tuesday Second Language: English, Kannada 1/3/2023, Wednesday Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu 2/3/2023, Thursday Maths 3/3/2023, Friday Science 4/3/2023, Saturday Social Science