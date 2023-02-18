HamberMenu
SSLC preparatory exam from February 27

February 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The preparatory examination for SSLC students will be held from February 27 to March 4, across Karnataka.

This year, the exam will be conducted at the taluk level and the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will upload the question papers to the Block Education Officers’ login. This year, for the first time, the government ordered that a fee of ₹60 should be collected from Class X students towards the expense of conducting the exam. However, after drawing criticism from educationists and parents, the government reduced the fee by ₹10.

Preparatory exam timetable

27/2/2023, MondayFirst Language — Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit
28/2/2023, TuesdaySecond Language: English, Kannada
1/3/2023, WednesdayThird Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu
2/3/2023, ThursdayMaths
3/3/2023, FridayScience
4/3/2023, SaturdaySocial Science
