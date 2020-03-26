SSLC new dates to be announced only after April 20

The State government will announce the new schedule of the class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination only after April 20. The examination was originally scheduled to begin on March 27, but was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has issued an order stating that fresh dates will be announced only after April 20. The final year examination for students from classes 7 to 9, which had also been postponed, will be conducted after April 20.

The department has also postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test which was supposed to be held on April 11. Fresh dates will be announced later, said the press release issued by the department.