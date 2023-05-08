HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SSLC: Mysuru’s performance slightly drops

It has achieved a pass percentage of 89.75 against last year’s 91.38;  Mandya, Chamarajnagar, Kodagu are in top 10 districts in the results with impressive performance by students

May 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru’s performance in the SSLC examination has marginally dropped when compared to last year’s performance with the district achieving a pass percentage of 89.75 in the results that were announced on Monday. In 2022, the district had a pass percentage of 91.38.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs said the pass percentage has dropped a little though all efforts had been made to ensure 95 per cent results. Mysuru stands at 16th place in the State.

The official, however, said the results were still encouraging and the efforts would be made to place the district among the top ten in next year’s examination.

A total of 36,178 students had appeared for the examination in the district this year.

Anagha of Vijaya Vittala School in Mysuru is just two marks short of the maximum 625. She has scored 623 marks in the examination. Arjun of Sadvidya High School in Mysuru has scored 621. The heads and teachers of schools in Mysuru whose students scored top marks, including Vijaya Vittala School, Sadvidya High School and Marimallappa’s School celebrated the students’ success by offering them sweets. They were felicitated too in recognition of their efforts for scoring above 620 marks.

Mandya, which was in the third position in the results last year, has stood second in the State with a pass percentage of 96.74.

The performance of the students in Chamarajnagar and Kodagu has improved with the two border districts notching a pass percentage of 94.37 and 93.19 respectively.

Kodagu DDPI Rangadamaiah said Kodagu stands at ninth position in the results and added that three students have scored 619 marks out of 625.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.