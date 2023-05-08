SSLC: Mysuru’s performance slightly drops

May 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru’s performance in the SSLC examination has marginally dropped when compared to last year’s performance with the district achieving a pass percentage of 89.75 in the results that were announced on Monday. In 2022, the district had a pass percentage of 91.38.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs said the pass percentage has dropped a little though all efforts had been made to ensure 95 per cent results. Mysuru stands at 16th place in the State.

The official, however, said the results were still encouraging and the efforts would be made to place the district among the top ten in next year’s examination.

A total of 36,178 students had appeared for the examination in the district this year.

Anagha of Vijaya Vittala School in Mysuru is just two marks short of the maximum 625. She has scored 623 marks in the examination. Arjun of Sadvidya High School in Mysuru has scored 621. The heads and teachers of schools in Mysuru whose students scored top marks, including Vijaya Vittala School, Sadvidya High School and Marimallappa’s School celebrated the students’ success by offering them sweets. They were felicitated too in recognition of their efforts for scoring above 620 marks.

Mandya, which was in the third position in the results last year, has stood second in the State with a pass percentage of 96.74.

The performance of the students in Chamarajnagar and Kodagu has improved with the two border districts notching a pass percentage of 94.37 and 93.19 respectively.

Kodagu DDPI Rangadamaiah said Kodagu stands at ninth position in the results and added that three students have scored 619 marks out of 625.