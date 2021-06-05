SSLC marks will be considered with I PU marks

Bengaluru

Minister asks officials to announce II PU results by June end

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar has directed the Department of Pre-University Education to also consider Class 10 (SSLC) marks when grading second pre-university (PU) students. While announcing the cancellation of II PU exams on Friday, the Minister had said that the previous year’s marks would be taken into consideration.

However, this decision received a mixed reaction, with many stakeholders pointing out that students tended to not take I PU exams as seriously as SSLC and II PU finals.

In a written note to officials, the Minister said that considering SSLC marks along with that of I PU results would protect the interest of students and make the grading system more ‘comprehensive’ and ‘fair’. The ‘results’- which will be a combination of scores from two years - will be announced likely by the end of June.

‘Don’t give weightage for II PU results’

In another letter, Mr. Kumar has asked Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the Higher Education portfolio, not to give weightage to II PU marks while announcing Common Entrance Test (CET) rankings this year. Usually, while announcing CET rankings which help students gain entry into professional courses, II PU marks were also considered along with entrance test scores.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to consider only CET marks for the entry to professional courses such as engineering, agriculture and others.