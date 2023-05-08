SSLC: Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu in State’s top 10

May 08, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The students from Mandya have put up an impressive performance in the SSLC examination as the district stands second in the State with a pass percentage of 96.74.

Chamarajnagar and Kodagu too have excelled as they are among the top 10 districts in the State.

With a pass percentage of 94.37, Chamarajanagar stands seventh in the State while Kodagu stands at ninth position with a pass percentage of 93.19.

Out of 19,965 students who appeared for the examination in Mandya district, 19,133 have passed with 96.04 per cent results. Only 827 students have failed while the results of five students have been withheld.

Maddur stands first in the district with a pass percentage of 98.65 while Mandya South stands last at 89.37. Out of 3,334 students appearing in Maddur, 3,289 students have passed.

Three students have scored 624 marks out of 625 while two students have scored 620 marks. In total, 19 students have scored above 620 marks.

Mokshalakhsmi J. of Ashirwad English Medium School in K.R. Pet; Punyashree T.R. of J.J. Public School in Malavalli and Kushika Adarsh of New Oxford High School in Srirangapatna have scored 624 out of 625.

Archana K.R. of Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School in Maddur and Vinanthi Manohari V. of Government High School in Malavalli have scored 622 marks each.

From 11th place last year, Kodagu’s position has improved to ninth place, with a pass percentage of 93.19.

Merlyn Lasredo of St. Michael’s School in Madikeri and Vaishnavi of St. Ann’s School in Virajpet have scored 620 marks each.