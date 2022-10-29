SSLC exams in Karnataka proposed to begin on April 1, 2023

A representational photo of SSLC students preparing for exams at Canara High School in Urwa in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in Karnataka will be held from April 1 to April 15, 2023.

The examination will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 1.45 p.m. The first exam will be of the first language, and the last one for social science. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the tentative time table of SSLC examination on October 29, and called for objections.

Date and Day Subject April 1, Saturday First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit April 4, Tuesday Maths April 6, Thursday Second Language: English, Kannada April 10, Monday Science April 12, Wednesday Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu April 15, Saturday Social Science

Students and parents can submit objections, if any, by November 28 by writing to dpikseeb@gmail.com or sadpi.csec.kseeb@gmail.com, or directly to the KSEEB.