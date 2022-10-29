SSLC exams in Karnataka proposed to begin on April 1, 2023

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the tentative time table of SSLC examination on October 29, and called for objections

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 29, 2022 17:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A representational photo of SSLC students preparing for exams at Canara High School in Urwa in Mangaluru.  | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in Karnataka will be held from April 1 to April 15, 2023.

The examination will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 1.45 p.m. The first exam will be of the first language, and the last one for social science. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the tentative time table of SSLC examination on October 29, and called for objections.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Date and DaySubject
April 1, Saturday First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit
April 4, Tuesday Maths
April 6, Thursday Second Language: English, Kannada
April 10, Monday Science
April 12, WednesdayThird Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu
April 15, SaturdaySocial Science

Students and parents can submit objections, if any, by November 28 by writing to dpikseeb@gmail.com or sadpi.csec.kseeb@gmail.com, or directly to the KSEEB.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
test/examination
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app