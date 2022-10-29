Karnataka

SSLC exams in Karnataka proposed to begin on April 1, 2023

A representational photo of SSLC students preparing for exams at Canara High School in Urwa in Mangaluru.  | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in Karnataka will be held from April 1 to April 15, 2023.

The examination will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 1.45 p.m. The first exam will be of the first language, and the last one for social science. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the tentative time table of SSLC examination on October 29, and called for objections.

Date and DaySubject
April 1, Saturday First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit
April 4, Tuesday Maths
April 6, Thursday Second Language: English, Kannada
April 10, Monday Science
April 12, WednesdayThird Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu
April 15, SaturdaySocial Science

Students and parents can submit objections, if any, by November 28 by writing to dpikseeb@gmail.com or sadpi.csec.kseeb@gmail.com, or directly to the KSEEB.


