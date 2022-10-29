SSLC exams in Karnataka proposed to begin on April 1, 2023

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in Karnataka will be held from April 1 to April 15, 2023.
The examination will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 1.45 p.m. The first exam will be of the first language, and the last one for social science. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the tentative time table of SSLC examination on October 29, and called for objections.
|Date and Day
|Subject
|April 1, Saturday
|First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit
|April 4, Tuesday
|Maths
|April 6, Thursday
|Second Language: English, Kannada
|April 10, Monday
|Science
|April 12, Wednesday
|Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu
|April 15, Saturday
|Social Science
Students and parents can submit objections, if any, by November 28 by writing to dpikseeb@gmail.com or sadpi.csec.kseeb@gmail.com, or directly to the KSEEB.