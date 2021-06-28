SSLC exams in Karnataka on July 19, 22

A file photo of SSLC students coming out of one of the examination centres in July 2020.

Bengaluru

28 June 2021 15:41 IST

Hall ticket to be electronically despatched on June 30

The much-awaited SSLC examinations will be held over two days in July in Karnataka. While the examination for core subjects will be held on July 19, language examinations will be held on July 22.

Announcing the dates in Bengaluru on Monday, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said that elaborate arrangements are being made to provide a safe environment for children to appear for the examinations without any anxiety.

Advertising

Advertising

“Crowding will be avoided in front of centres before and after the examination. Section 144 will be in place 200 metres around each centre,” he added.

His announcement came after a detailed discussion with deputy commissioners of districts with whom he reviewed preparations for the examinations.

Children who have migrated back to native places will be allowed to appear for the examinations from where they are living currently. “About10,000 students across Karnataka have taken this option,” he added.

The hall ticket, he said, would be electronically despatched on June 30 and would be available with heads of institutions. While children showing symptoms of COVID 19 will be allotted different rooms, those children who have been infected but wish to appear for the exams can do so at the nearest COVID-19 Care Centre. If a child is unable to write the examinations, he/she will be considered as a fresher in the next examination, he added.

Last year, 18 students were allowed in each room, but this time the number has been reduced to 12.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar made the announcement in Bengaluru on June 28. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

“All teachers, officials and staff deployed for examinations have been asked to have compulsory vaccination with at least one dose. Though it was being contemplated to provide N95 masks to children, the technical advisory committee has suggested that surgical or cloth masks would be adequate,” the Minister said. If invigilators show COVID-19 symptoms , they would be sent back.

Every examination centre, he said, will have a health centre, and ASHA workers along with para medical staff will be deployed. Those on examination duty have been told to report to the examination centre at 8.30 a.m. to facilitate entry of children inside the allotted rooms.