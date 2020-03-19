SSLC examination: DC reviews preparations

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar has instructed the officials of Department of Public Instruction to provide necessary amenities for the students at the SSLC examination centres in the district. He was speaking at a meeting held here on Wednesday to review the preparations for SSLC examination.

He said that as many as 24,243 students (11,956 girls and 12,287 boys) will appear for the examination in the district. It will be held in 84 centres. A student-friendly ambience should be created at these centres and availability of clean drinking water and toilets should be ensured there. The surveillance cameras should be installed at all the exam rooms to ensure better monitoring, he added.

N.M. Ramesh, Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction, told the meeting that a route officer would be appointed for two examination centres and a nodal officer would be appointed for each centre to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

K.M. Vaishali, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, was present in the meeting.