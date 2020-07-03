SSLC examination completed without hassles in Dharwad

Amid the fear of COVID-19, the SSLC exam concluded here on Friday without any hassles and students returned home with the joy of having cleared another hurdle.
On Friday, 25,455 out of 26,360 students appeared for the third language paper. While 915 students remained absent, 240 candidates belonging to containment areas appeared for the exam. Of these students, 35 who showed some symptoms of illness were allowed to appear for the exam in isolated rooms.
The district administration had made elaborate arrangements and taken all precautionary measures. Because of fear, 12 students had refrained from appearing for the exam in the district. However, following the efforts of teachers and officials, these students wrote exam in separate rooms, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Mohankumar Hanchate said. Mr. Hanchate said that along with the department staff, health workers and volunteers of the Civil Defence Force, Dharwad unit, worked with the government for the smooth conduct of the exam. A team of doctors and health staff, including Satish Irkal, Umesh Hallikeri and others, held a series of sensitisation programmes to motivate the students, he said.
