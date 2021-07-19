SSLC examination begins amidst much fanfare in Karnataka

The SSLC examination began on Monday amidst much fanfare with several school managements deciding that they would decorate the schools to give it a festive look.

As many as 8.76 lakh candidates have registered for the SSLC examination. The examination has been cut short this year due to the second wave of COVID 19 infections. Students have to attempt a multiple choice question paper and have to shade the right option on the OMR sheets.

On Monday, the examination for core subjects - science, social science and mathematics are being conducted.

On Wednesday, students will have to write three of their language papers. Each of the subjects will be of 40 marks each.

As many as 33 COVID-19 positive students took up the examination in COVID care centres.

S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister said that students who have not got their hall ticket could appear for the supplementary examination as fresh candidates.

The Minister on Monday also visited several examination centres to check if all the arrangements were upto the mark.

Apart from having a health screening centre at all examination centres, heads of the centres ensured that physical distance was maintained and only 12 students were seated in a classroom and one student was seated on a bench. The is a huge increase in the number of examination centres and staff deployed on examination duty this year.