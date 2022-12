December 05, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The SSLC main examination will be held in between March 31 and April 15, 2023 across the State. The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board released the final timetable on Monday. Earlier, in the tentative timetable, the board had planned to conduct the examination from April 1, 2023. Now, it has advanced the examination by one day.