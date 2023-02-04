SSLC exam: Schools given target of attaining 95 p.c. results this year

February 04, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

With less than two months for the SSLC examination, the schools in Mysuru district have been given the target of attaining a pass percentage of 95.

Last year, the results were remarkable with the district registering a pass percentage of 91.8 which was considered the highest in recent years. However, there is ample scope for improvement in the results and accordingly the schools have been instructed to comply with the 80-point agenda formulated for achieving the goal of being among the top five districts in the results this year.

In 2021-22, out of 36,128 students who wrote the examination, 33,012 had passed. In 2019-20, the pass percentage was 74.45.

“We did good last year but we can do even better. We are an ‘A’ plus district in the score. The message has been sent to the schools which are on the task now. With seven model papers, it’s like appearing for seven preparatory examinations ahead of the annual examination. Besides the State and District Preparatory tests, taluk and school-wise preparatory tests are conducted. Remedial classes are on. I hope the goal is achievable,” said DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs.

He said the average students, based on their performance in the previous tests, have been identified and were getting special attention for improving their performance. The remedial classes for such students are taken in the mornings and evenings at the schools under the supervision of teachers. Group studies are also done in schools. All these steps will help improve their performance.

The newly-appointed CEO here has asked for convening a meeting of the heads of high schools next week ahead of the SSLC examination which begins from March 31 and concludes on April 15. The State preparatory is scheduled on February 23.

About 165 schools – both government and aided – out of 750 high schools in Mysuru district that did not do well in SSLC examination last year have been asked to improve their results. The 80-point agenda has been enforced in all those schools for bringing in necessary changes for improving results.

The heads of various departments in the city and taluks will be paying visit to the schools under their supervision twice a month and submit a monthly status report to the office of Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) in Mysuru besides the DPI officers. Acting on the report, the DDPI will be issuing instructions to the respective schools for showing progress as per the 80-point agenda for motivating the children and bringing in changes for academic progress.

The government schools did well last year. They got 89.88 p.c. results. Out of 16,125 students from government schools, 14,493 passed the examination. The pass percentage in aided institutions was 90.32 with 6,997 out of 7,747 students passing the examination. The pass percentage in unaided institutions was 94.01 and 11,552 students out of 12,256 cleared the examination.

All 165 schools have been adopted under the school adoption programme for improving results. The officers who have adopted the schools will be interacting with the children and teachers and record their observations in their report that is submitted on the 5 th of every month for evaluation, till examination concludes.

Schools coming under Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru city have been told to ensure 100 per cent results to receive a prize money of ₹1 lakh. S.A. Ramdas, MLA, had announced it sometime ago to motivate schools.