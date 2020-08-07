SSLC exam results to be announced on August 10

The results of the Class 10 SSLC examination will be announced on August 10 at 3 p.m.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar announced this on his social media pages.

About 8.48 lakh students across the State had registered for the SSLC examination which was held from June 25 to July 5, amidst a debate on whether it should be conducted amidst a pandemic.

Students and invigilators had to undergo thermal screening and take other precautionary measures including wearing masks and using hand sanitisers at the centres. A total of 32 students had tested positive for COVID-19 and many of them could not attend the exam.

The department has said that students who were unable to write the exam due to COVID-19 will be treated as freshers during the supplementary exam.