SSLC exam results to be announced by August 10: Minister

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said the results of the recently held SSLC examinations in Karnataka are likely to be announced by August 10.

He was responding to queries from reporters at Chamarajanagar near Mysuru on July 23.

More than 8 lakh students across Karnataka had appeared for the abridged version of the SSLC examinations on July 19 and 22.

To a question on reopening of schools and start of physical classes, the Minister said the government will discuss the matter after the submission of a report in the regard by an expert committee set up by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, either on July 26 or 27.

He admitted that managements of private schools had threatened to reopen schools without waiting for a nod from the government.